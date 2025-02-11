Supreme Court Declines Centralized Oversight on Mob Lynching
The Supreme Court ruled that it won't centrally manage mob lynching cases across states, as it is impractical. The Court emphasized utilizing existing legal directions for remedies and highlighted the disparities in each case, thus rejecting a uniform compensation scheme for victims.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has declared that it is impractical for the court to centrally oversee and micromanage mob lynching incidents happening across the country from Delhi. Such cases, the court stated, should be addressed locally, with remedies sought through existing legal channels in accordance with the Tehseen Poonawalla verdict of 2018.
During the hearing, Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the need for state-specific approaches, stopping short of issuing blanket directions on compensation for victims of lynchings. The court noted that mandated uniform compensation could unjustly disregard the varying degrees of harm suffered by victims.
The Court addressed a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, seeking oversight on mob violence and lynching, particularly by cow vigilante groups. The petition was dismissed, with the court directing compliance with the Tehseen Poonawalla case directions and suggesting the High Courts for adjudication on related state laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Aid for Savni Fire Victims
PM Modi says local administration at Maha Kumbh offering all possible help to victims, I am in constant touch with state government.
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Repatriation of Karnataka Victims
Karnataka Mourns Stampede Victims, Swift Response Ensured for Return of Devotees' Bodies
Tragic Mid-Air Collision: Skaters Among Victims in Potomac River Crash