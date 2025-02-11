Supreme Court Declines Centralized Oversight on Mob Lynching

The Supreme Court of India has declared that it is impractical for the court to centrally oversee and micromanage mob lynching incidents happening across the country from Delhi. Such cases, the court stated, should be addressed locally, with remedies sought through existing legal channels in accordance with the Tehseen Poonawalla verdict of 2018.

During the hearing, Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran emphasized the need for state-specific approaches, stopping short of issuing blanket directions on compensation for victims of lynchings. The court noted that mandated uniform compensation could unjustly disregard the varying degrees of harm suffered by victims.

The Court addressed a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, seeking oversight on mob violence and lynching, particularly by cow vigilante groups. The petition was dismissed, with the court directing compliance with the Tehseen Poonawalla case directions and suggesting the High Courts for adjudication on related state laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)