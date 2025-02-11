Left Menu

Maharashtra Crackdown: Unveiling Scams in Urdu Schools

The Maharashtra Minorities Commission, led by Chairman Pyare Zia Khan, has launched raids on government-aided Urdu schools in Akola. The investigation was triggered by complaints from female teachers of harassment and extortion. Akola police have registered cases, with Khan urging further reports from the community.

11-02-2025
The Maharashtra Minorities Commission has initiated a crackdown on illicit activities in Urdu schools across the state, prompted by grave complaints of misconduct. The Commission's Chairman, Pyare Zia Khan, spearheaded the raids at two government-aided Urdu schools in Akola district.

These raids followed allegations from female teachers who accused the school secretary of sexual exploitation and presented evidence to the Commission. Further grievances included demands for substantial amounts of money for teaching appointments and enforced salary deductions.

Retired teachers also reported significant cuts in their pensions, prompting the Minorities Commission to call upon the Akola police for intervention. Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh confirmed a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Chairman Khan has called for more victims to come forward and report such practices.

