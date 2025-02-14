Left Menu

Northern Arc Capital's Steady Profit and Growth in Q3

Northern Arc Capital, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), reported a nearly flat net profit of Rs 76 crore for Q3 2024 compared to Rs 75 crore in Q3 2023. The firm's total income increased to Rs 581 crore. Net interest income rose by 10%, with asset quality remaining stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:07 IST
Northern Arc Capital's Steady Profit and Growth in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Arc Capital, a prominent Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), announced on Friday that its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2024 remained steady at Rs 76 crore, just a marginal increase from Rs 75 crore the previous year.

The company's total income, however, showed robust growth, rising to Rs 581 crore from Rs 497 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by Northern Arc Capital Ltd. Additionally, net interest income (NII) saw a 10% increase, reaching Rs 267 crore during this period.

On the asset quality front, the company maintained a commendable stability, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at 0.9% and net NPA at 0.37% as of December 31, 2024. Their capital adequacy ratio was a strong 26.1% at the end of the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025