Delhi High Court Queries CBI on Jaideep Singh Sengar's Sentencing Suspension Plea

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the CBI regarding Jaideep Singh Sengar's plea to suspend his sentence in relation to the Unnao custodial death case. The next hearing is scheduled for March 11, 2025, with Sengar's interim bail extended due to health issues.

The Delhi High Court has formally requested a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a petition filed by Jaideep Singh Sengar. Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is seeking suspension of his sentencing in the highly publicized Unnao custodial death case.

Justice Vikas Mahajan has given the CBI until the next court date, set for March 11, 2025, to respond to the bail petition. Until then, the court has extended the interim bail previously granted to Sengar, which was due to expire on February 18, allowing him time to continue medical treatment for mouth cancer.

This case forms part of a larger legal battle following a 2019 CBI Court decision sentencing both Jaideep and Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10-year prison terms. These proceedings stem from the tragic custodial death linked to the father of the Unnao rape victim, for which Kuldeep Singh Sengar is also serving a life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

