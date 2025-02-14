Honoring Sikh Heritage: 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' Commemorates Guru Hargobind Singh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Friday that a newly constructed city gate in Gwalior's Purani Chhawani area will be named 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' as a tribute to Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth Guru of Sikhism. This gesture was well-received by the Sikh community both locally and nationally.

SS Bhalla, Gwalior-Chambal region's Sikh Forum Convenor, expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister and acknowledged the backing received from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and other prominent leaders. The move accommodates a long-standing demand from the Sikh community.

Highlighting the significance, Bhalla recounted that Guru Hargobind Singh was once imprisoned in Gwalior by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Upon release, he helped free 52 Hindu kings, earning the title 'Data Bandi Chhor.' CM Yadav emphasized that the Sikh community's history and Guru's legacy continue to inspire courage and sacrifice.

