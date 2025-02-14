Left Menu

Honoring Sikh Heritage: 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' Commemorates Guru Hargobind Singh in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has announced that a new city gate in Gwalior will be named 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' to honor Sikhism's sixth Guru, Hargobind Singh. The decision received appreciation from the Sikh community nationwide, highlighting the historical significance and contributions of Guru Hargobind Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:15 IST
Honoring Sikh Heritage: 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' Commemorates Guru Hargobind Singh in Gwalior
Newly constructed city gate in Gwalior (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared on Friday that a newly constructed city gate in Gwalior's Purani Chhawani area will be named 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' as a tribute to Guru Hargobind Singh, the sixth Guru of Sikhism. This gesture was well-received by the Sikh community both locally and nationally.

SS Bhalla, Gwalior-Chambal region's Sikh Forum Convenor, expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister and acknowledged the backing received from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and other prominent leaders. The move accommodates a long-standing demand from the Sikh community.

Highlighting the significance, Bhalla recounted that Guru Hargobind Singh was once imprisoned in Gwalior by Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Upon release, he helped free 52 Hindu kings, earning the title 'Data Bandi Chhor.' CM Yadav emphasized that the Sikh community's history and Guru's legacy continue to inspire courage and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025