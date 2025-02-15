Boosting Arunachal's Organic Tea Industry: A Fresh Brew

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted the growing importance and market potential of organic tea cultivation during an interaction with small tea growers at Raj Bhavan.

Stressing the need for sustainable farming, Parnaik urged growers to adopt eco-friendly practices that meet consumer demand for chemical-free products. He called for developing a strong brand identity with appealing logos and packaging.

The governor advised utilizing both traditional and digital marketing strategies to boost the state's tea market presence and recommended participation in trade fairs to connect with international buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)