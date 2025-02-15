Czech Initiative Boosts Ukraine's Ammo Supplies in Russia Conflict
The Czech-led initiative has delivered 1.6 million large-calibre ammunition shells to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. This operation continues to gain funding and support from NATO allies and aims to supply even more resources to Ukraine until a peace agreement takes hold.
A Czech-led initiative spearheaded by President Petr Pavel has successfully delivered 1.6 million large-calibre ammunition shells to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, Pavel stated at the Munich Security Conference.
Pavel confirmed that funding for these shipments is secured through April, with negotiations underway to extend support from NATO allies. 'Now is not the time to ease up,' Pavel remarked, emphasizing the need for continued backing until a peace agreement is established.
The Czech Republic has leveraged its diplomatic and industrial networks to procure and transport these ammunition supplies, aiming for a target of half a million 155mm artillery rounds by the end of 2024, as stated by Prime Minister Petr Fiala last October.
