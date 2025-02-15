Global Devotional Gathering: Maha Kumbh Mela's Spiritual Magnitude

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recently took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, describing the event as a testament to India's profound spirituality, faith, and culture.

He expressed his aspirations for the nation's welfare, underscoring the event's unifying power across diverse communities irrespective of caste. Birla reiterated the gathering's significance as millions from around the world attended the event.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, is the largest spiritual assembly globally, concluding on February 26. On Friday alone, over 90 lakh devotees visited, as per Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG for Prayagraj, who praised the police for efficiently managing the vast crowds. Officials noted the participation of over 500 million individuals, setting a record in global event history, marking an unparalleled spiritual festivity.

