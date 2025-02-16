Left Menu

Boosting India's Castor Oil Exports with Sustainable Farming Practices

India's castor oil exports could reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 by adopting sustainable farming practices. The Sustainable Castor Association promotes the 'SuCCESS Code' to enhance soil health and increase productivity. India, the world's largest producer, targets major markets like China, France, and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:39 IST
India's castor oil industry is on the brink of a significant boost, with projections to increase exports to USD 2.5 billion by 2030 through sustainable farming practices, according to the Sustainable Castor Association (SCA).

Director Abhay Udeshi emphasized the importance of the 'SuCCESS Code', which has already shown promise in increasing crop yields and farmer incomes. This code is an independently audited standard aimed at improving sustainability in castor farming.

Currently, India reigns as the world's top producer and exporter of castor oil, crucial in markets such as China, France, and Germany. The SCA recently hosted an international roundtable focusing on sustainability, reflecting the growing demand for eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

