Massive Pilgrim Surge at Mahakumbh 2025: Special Trains Launched

On the 36th day of Mahakumbh 2025, an unprecedented assembly of devotees converged at the Triveni Sangam, marking the event with a spiritual dip. Official reports confirm that over 520 million people have participated, making it the largest recorded human gathering.

In response to the swelling crowds, a substantial police presence ensures order and safety. G P Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, conducted a comprehensive review of security protocols, lauding the robust cooperation between the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other involved entities for maintaining effective oversight.

To accommodate the vast influx of passengers flocking to the festival, Northern Railway has introduced four special trains. These trains are designed to ease travel congestion and cater to devotees traveling to Prayagraj. This measure comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, underscoring the pressing need for enhanced travel arrangements. Central Railway has likewise committed to running additional trains for pilgrims heading to the event.

