Supreme Court to Hear Complex Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Case Amid ASI Report Dispute

The Supreme Court is poised to hear a significant case regarding the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. Petitioner Ashish Goyal advocated for the removal of an interim stay imposed on the implementation of an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report, demanding recognition of the site's religious nature as per ASI findings.

Goyal pointed out that the 1991 Places of Worship Act does not apply to sites preserved by ASI, drawing a parallel to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case in Ayodhya. Currently, a 2003 arrangement allows Hindus to perform puja on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer prayers on Fridays, but this coexistance faces renewed scrutiny.

Previously, the Supreme Court issued a notice challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court directive for an ASI survey at the disputed site. Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra ordered no actions altering the site's character without the Court's permission even as ASI's comprehensive survey remains inactive post-submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)