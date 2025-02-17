Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Complex Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Case Amid ASI Report Dispute

The Supreme Court is set to review the demand for lifting an interim stay concerning the ASI report on Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque. The 2003 established religious arrangement continues amid contentions over the Places of Worship Act's applicability and ASI's ongoing unimplemented report on the disputed site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:52 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Complex Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Case Amid ASI Report Dispute
Petitioner Ashish Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to hear a significant case regarding the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. Petitioner Ashish Goyal advocated for the removal of an interim stay imposed on the implementation of an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report, demanding recognition of the site's religious nature as per ASI findings.

Goyal pointed out that the 1991 Places of Worship Act does not apply to sites preserved by ASI, drawing a parallel to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case in Ayodhya. Currently, a 2003 arrangement allows Hindus to perform puja on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer prayers on Fridays, but this coexistance faces renewed scrutiny.

Previously, the Supreme Court issued a notice challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court directive for an ASI survey at the disputed site. Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra ordered no actions altering the site's character without the Court's permission even as ASI's comprehensive survey remains inactive post-submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025