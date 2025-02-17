Left Menu

Bhopal Kicks Off 24th All India Police Water Sports Competition

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 24th All India Police Water Sports Competition in Bhopal. The five-day event features 557 participants from 22 states and central forces competing in canoeing, kayaking, and rowing, with 360 medals up for grabs, including 60 in each category.

Updated: 17-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:39 IST
Bhopal Kicks Off 24th All India Police Water Sports Competition
MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurating the competition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Monday launched the 24th edition of the All India Police Water Sports Competition at the Boat Club, Bada Talab in Bhopal. The five-day event, drawing participants from across the nation, highlights the competitive spirit within India's police and armed forces.

Addressing attendees, CM Yadav praised the dedication of participating athletes, emphasizing the dual role of police personnel in maintaining law and order while excelling in sports. The competition, set to run from February 17 to 21, features 557 contenders, including 132 women, representing 22 states and central forces.

The thrilling tournament will see athletes competing for an array of 360 medals in canoeing, kayaking, and rowing events. Yadav extended his warm wishes to all participants and expressed hope that Bhopal will enjoy the joyous occasion, reflecting the country's cultural ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

