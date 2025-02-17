BJP Leaders Suspended Amid Anti-Hindu Allegations in West Bengal Assembly
BJP leaders were suspended from the West Bengal Assembly for alleged misconduct while protesting against the state's handling of Saraswati Puja. Agnimitra Paul criticized CM Mamata Banerjee's government, calling it 'anti-Hindu.' The Calcutta High Court intervened to ensure security for the Puja after complaints of disruptions.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, Biswanath Karak, and Bankim Chandra Ghosh, faced suspension from the West Bengal Assembly following accusations of misconduct directed at the Speaker's Chair. The suspension unfolded amid rising tensions over religious observances in the state.
The controversy sparked a walkout by BJP legislators, protesting the state government's alleged anti-Hindu stance. Agnimitra Paul specifically criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of sidelining Hindu traditions. Paul reported that Saraswati Puja celebrations were being impeded by disruptive elements, describing the state's actions as discriminatory.
In a related development, the Calcutta High Court instructed law enforcement to ensure security for Saraswati Puja festivities at a Kolkata college after students reported threats. The directive mandates police oversight to prevent unauthorized disruptions, affirming the right to religious expression as tensions escalate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
