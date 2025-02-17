Left Menu

Choice International Expands Wealth with Arete Capital Acquisition

Choice International has acquired Arete Capital Services, expanding its wealth management assets to Rs 6,241 crore from Rs 1,090 crore. This acquisition strengthens Choice Broking's position in the wealth management sector, enhancing their investment solutions for HNIs and institutional clients with technology-driven services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:49 IST
Choice International Expands Wealth with Arete Capital Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Choice International's broking arm announced on Monday its strategic acquisition of wealth management firm Arete Capital Services. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

As a result of this acquisition, Choice International's total wealth management assets under management (AUM) will now surge to Rs 6,241 crore, a remarkable increase from its previous Rs 1,090 crore, nearly a six-fold expansion.

The integration of Arete Capital Services, which had an AUM of Rs 5,151 crore, is set to bolster Choice Broking's standing in the investment advisory arena. "With Arete's esteemed reputation, we aim to deliver superior, personalized financial services," said Arun Poddar, CEO & Executive Director at Choice International. This move highlights the company's commitment to offering technology-driven, research-backed financial solutions for sustained wealth creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025