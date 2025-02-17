Choice International Expands Wealth with Arete Capital Acquisition

Choice International's broking arm announced on Monday its strategic acquisition of wealth management firm Arete Capital Services. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

As a result of this acquisition, Choice International's total wealth management assets under management (AUM) will now surge to Rs 6,241 crore, a remarkable increase from its previous Rs 1,090 crore, nearly a six-fold expansion.

The integration of Arete Capital Services, which had an AUM of Rs 5,151 crore, is set to bolster Choice Broking's standing in the investment advisory arena. "With Arete's esteemed reputation, we aim to deliver superior, personalized financial services," said Arun Poddar, CEO & Executive Director at Choice International. This move highlights the company's commitment to offering technology-driven, research-backed financial solutions for sustained wealth creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)