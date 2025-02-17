Supreme Court Reviews Hazardous Waste Disposal from Bhopal Disaster Site

The Supreme Court on Monday addressed a petition challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's mandate to transfer 337 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy site to an industrial area in Pithampur, Dhar district. This move has raised alarms about possible health and environmental hazards.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih issued notices to the central government, Madhya Pradesh authorities, and its pollution control board, deferring further hearings to next week. The contentious directive arises four decades after the catastrophic gas leak from the Union Carbide plant claimed thousands of lives in Bhopal.

The petitioner argues that the Pithampur facility's proximity to human settlements and a river could expose locals to the dangers of gas emissions during waste incineration, risking public health and the environment. The High Court's previous ultimatum demanded swift action, threatening contempt for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)