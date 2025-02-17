Left Menu

Punjab Government Challenges US Deportation Protocol, Calls for Action Against Illegal Immigration

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticizes the deportation of Indian nationals by the US, urging Prime Minister Modi to address immigration laws with the US President. Chief Minister Mann accuses the Centre of tarnishing Punjab's image, while BJP’s Bajwa blames state inaction on illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:47 IST
Punjab Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has pledged firm action against travel agents implicated in facilitating illegal immigration of Indian nationals from Punjab to the United States. He also voiced disapproval of the manner in which these individuals are reportedly deported, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the US President on protecting their legal rights.

Cheema criticized the US for treating deported immigrants akin to criminals, asserting that the Indian government orchestrated a "conspiracy" against Punjab and the Sikh community by landing flights in the state. He called on the government to redirect incoming flights to locations such as Delhi, Hindon, or Ahmedabad instead of Amritsar.

Punjab BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa countered Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's accusations, highlighting that the majority of deported migrants were from Punjab and critiquing the state's handling of employment and industry growth. He advocated for support of deported individuals through startup loans as a means of rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

