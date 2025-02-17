Punjab Government Challenges US Deportation Protocol, Calls for Action Against Illegal Immigration

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has pledged firm action against travel agents implicated in facilitating illegal immigration of Indian nationals from Punjab to the United States. He also voiced disapproval of the manner in which these individuals are reportedly deported, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the US President on protecting their legal rights.

Cheema criticized the US for treating deported immigrants akin to criminals, asserting that the Indian government orchestrated a "conspiracy" against Punjab and the Sikh community by landing flights in the state. He called on the government to redirect incoming flights to locations such as Delhi, Hindon, or Ahmedabad instead of Amritsar.

Punjab BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa countered Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's accusations, highlighting that the majority of deported migrants were from Punjab and critiquing the state's handling of employment and industry growth. He advocated for support of deported individuals through startup loans as a means of rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)