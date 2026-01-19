Left Menu

BJP asks its newly-elected corporators to not leave Mumbai for 8-10 days

Newly-elected BJP corporators have been asked not to leave the metropolis for the next 8-10 days in view of the mayoral reservation and other aspects related to the post, a party leader said on Monday.The Maharashtra government has set the ball rolling on the election of mayors to Mumbai and 28 other civic bodies, with the lottery for the mayoral post scheduled for January 22.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:18 IST
The Maharashtra government has set the ball rolling on the election of mayors to Mumbai and 28 other civic bodies, with the lottery for the mayoral post scheduled for January 22. The Urban Development Department has issued an order stating that the draw of lots will be held at the state secretariat.

In Maharashtra, mayors are elected by corporators, and the post is subject to reservation by rotation.

''The party has instructed newly elected corporators to remain in Mumbai as it may take eight to ten days to form the municipal corporation. Important developments are expected after mayoral reservation is declared,'' the BJP leader added.

As per the laid down procedure, the commissioner of the municipal corporation where polls have taken place needs to publish a gazette notification of elected representatives followed by registration of each political party's elected group with the Konkan revenue division commissioner.

The BJP is the biggest party in the BMC, having won 89 seats out of 227 in the January 15 polls.

Sources said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to formally constitute its group in the civic body on Tuesday.

