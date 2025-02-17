Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Hindering Yamuna Clean-up Amidst Cleanup Initiative

BJP's Vijender Gupta criticizes Delhi's AAP government for obstructing the Yamuna clean-up project via a Supreme Court stay. Following a directive from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, efforts to clean the river are underway with the deployment of equipment and a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving results within three years.

  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging critique, BJP leader Vijender Gupta has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of stalling the Yamuna clean-up initiative by securing a stay order from the Supreme Court. Gupta's allegations emerged following revelations from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) about the delay in ecological restoration efforts for the river.

During an interview with ANI, Gupta expressed alarm, stating, "The startling facts presented by the LG on the Yamuna clean-up reveal that the Delhi government obtained a Supreme Court stay, halting the cleanliness drive. This suggests their intention was not to develop but to obstruct and ignite controversies." His comments come in the wake of the AAP's reduced presence in government, which he cites as evidence of public discontent.

Following a strategic meeting led by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi's Chief Secretary, immediate actions, including deploying trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge vehicles, were taken to jumpstart river cleansing efforts. A comprehensive 'four-pronged strategy' has been set in motion to address pollution, involving debris removal and vigilant monitoring of existing sewage treatment infrastructure. Ensuring interoperability among agencies like DJB, I&FC, and others is crucial to realizing the ambitious three-year plan for river rejuvenation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been tasked with rigorous oversight of industrial effluent discharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

