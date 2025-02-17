Left Menu

Yamuna River Cleanup Ignites Political Sparks in Delhi

The Yamuna cleanup process has commenced in Delhi, with the initiative slated for completion by 2027. As the cleanup gains momentum, political tensions rise. AAP MLA Gopal Rai criticizes the Lt Governor's involvement, advocating for governmental responsibility. Key cleanup phases include removing solid waste and upgrading sewage treatment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:28 IST
Delhi's additional Chief Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monumental task of cleaning the Yamuna River officially started in New Delhi on Monday. Delhi's additional Chief Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary, announced that the project, governed by higher authorities, aims for completion within three years, by 2027. The comprehensive plan features several phases, starting with the removal of solid waste from the riverbed. Speaking to the press, Choudhary assured the public that the endeavor is progressing well, with prior emphasis on halting untreated chemical discharges into the river.

Amidst the onset of the cleanup, political debate ensued, highlighting criticisms from Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gopal Rai. He questioned the necessity of Lt Governor's direct involvement in the initiative, suggesting that such roles fall within the governing ambit of the city's elected bodies. Rai expressed concerns over potential overreach, asserting that the responsibility for the city's affairs should rest with the elected government, not an appointed overseer.

Rai further questioned the motivations behind the Lt Governor's proactive stance, hinting at underlying influences from political factions within the Bharatiya Janata Party. He emphasized that the duty to clean and manage the capital's river should fundamentally belong to those elected by Delhi's citizens. The BJP's involvement raises questions about political maneuvering amidst the high-stakes environmental rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

