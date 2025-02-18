Pune Flat's 300 Cats Spark Hygiene Uproar, Municipal Intervention Ensues

A startling discovery of approximately 300 cats in a Pune apartment led to municipal intervention after neighbors raised concerns to authorities about unsanitary living conditions. The Marvel Bounty Society witnessed an unusual incident when a flat owner was found feeding and housing stray cats, causing odors and unhygienic conditions.

Inspector Nilesh Jagdale noted that the apartment owner regularly brought in stray cats, nurturing them to health before planning to release them. This cycle led to the accumulation of a large number of cats within the residence, much to the distress of the community, prompting complaints about the pervasive smell.

Following the residents' grievances, municipal officials visited the apartment and issued a notice to the cat-loving resident, mandating the removal of the felines within two days. While no legal action has been taken yet, discussions have been sparked on proper animal care responsibilities and maintaining hygiene in shared spaces.

