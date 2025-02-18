Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry

Left Menu

The Delhi High Court has criticized Delhi Police for delayed investigation in a case pending for nine years. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered an enquiry against the Investigation Officer by the ACP. The court seeks a status report and has set a deadline of one week for the response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sharply criticized the Delhi Police for their prolonged delay in conducting an investigation, describing their approach as 'callous.' The court has instructed an enquiry against the Investigation Officer (IO) by the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

During the proceedings, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that the Police Station Amar Colony's IO has shown a lack of urgency in a case that has been pending for numerous years, sparking the court's rebuke.

Advocate Ujwal Ghai, representing the petitioner, pointed out that the investigative delay has lasted nine years. He argued that the statute of limitations, per Section 468 of the Cr.P.C., now precludes cognizance of the case and requested the FIR's dismissal. Following the session, the court requested an expedited timeline and a status report from the Delhi Police, emphasizing a swift resolution by February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

