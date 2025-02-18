Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry

The Delhi High Court has sharply criticized the Delhi Police for their prolonged delay in conducting an investigation, describing their approach as 'callous.' The court has instructed an enquiry against the Investigation Officer (IO) by the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

During the proceedings, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that the Police Station Amar Colony's IO has shown a lack of urgency in a case that has been pending for numerous years, sparking the court's rebuke.

Advocate Ujwal Ghai, representing the petitioner, pointed out that the investigative delay has lasted nine years. He argued that the statute of limitations, per Section 468 of the Cr.P.C., now precludes cognizance of the case and requested the FIR's dismissal. Following the session, the court requested an expedited timeline and a status report from the Delhi Police, emphasizing a swift resolution by February 24.

