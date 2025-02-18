Left Menu

Governor Addresses Grief and Glory at Mahakumbh 2025 Session

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the state legislature, expressing sorrow over a stampede during the Mahakumbh 2025 while highlighting the event's spirit of unity and progress. The opposition criticized the speech over alleged inaccuracies in reported fatalities, causing protest amidst the session.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant address to both houses of the Uttar Pradesh state legislature, Governor Anandiben Patel expressed deep sorrow over the recent stampede during the Mahakumbh 2025. She extended her condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for the swift recovery of those injured.

Despite the tragic incident, Governor Patel commended the Mahakumbh's embodiment of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', describing it as a testament to unity in diversity. She lauded the Mahakumbh 2025 for setting new standards in various aspects, noting it as a unique confluence of tradition and modernity.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party led a protest against the reported number of deaths, accusing the government of providing false figures. The Leader of Opposition claimed the governor left her speech unfinished, possibly due to distress over the incident, raising questions about government transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

