Boosting Fertile Grounds: Gujarat's Farmer-Centric Soil Health Initiative

The Gujarat government is prioritizing farmer-centric schemes, aiming to boost agricultural productivity and enhance farmers' incomes. On Tuesday, it reported successful implementation of the Soil Health Card (SHC) Yojana, under the motto 'Swasth Dhara, Khet Hara', benefiting a remarkable 2.15 crore farmers statewide since its inception.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003-04 during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister, this initiative made Gujarat the first Indian state to address soil health comprehensively. Recognizing the scheme's value, it was expanded nationwide in 2015-16. February 19 marks Soil Health Card Day annually, promoting awareness and the scientifically-backed benefits of this scheme.

The Soil Health Card offers farmers precision about nutrient levels in soil, covering 12 vital elements. This free resource helps farmers avoid excessive chemical fertilizer use while ensuring sustained soil fertility and productivity. More than 1.25 crore farmers have received cards in the third phase, reflecting the scheme's sustained success over the years.

Farmers like Babu Bhai Vasrambhai Patel have praised the scheme, noting significant reductions in fertilizer costs and improved yields. The Gujarat government plans to test 3,81,000 soil samples for the 2024-25 Kharif season and has already significantly ramped up its testing capacity to meet these targets through both state and private laboratories.

Presently, Gujarat boasts 19 government and 27 rural-level private soil testing labs. These facilities are pivotal in meeting the annual targets set for soil testing, the analysis of findings, and the subsequent issuance of Soil Health Cards. This comprehensive approach aims at fostering sustainable and profitable farming across the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)