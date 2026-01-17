Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Grand Guwahati Roadshow: A Fusion of Culture and Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a vibrant roadshow in Guwahati, showcasing Assam's cultural diversity during his two-day visit. The event highlighted BJP's strength in the state, drawing thousands of spectators. Modi also witnessed traditional dances and was accompanied by key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:29 IST
roadshow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took center stage during a lively roadshow in Guwahati, displaying Assam's rich cultural tapestry on his first of a two-day visit to the northeastern state.

Saturday evening saw the PM embark on a journey that would unveil developmental projects worth Rs 7,000 crore, with his procession making its way from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Azara, covering a distance of nearly four kilometers.

The roadshow not only celebrated cultural diversity but also underscored the political might of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, with significant participation from party members and the public alike, as they rallied around the Prime Minister, chanting enthusiastic slogans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

