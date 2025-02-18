Sunil Mittal's Strategic Stake Shuffle Boosts Airtel Control

In a significant market transaction, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Indian Continent Investment Ltd divested Airtel shares valued at approximately Rs 8,485.11 crore. The sale marks a strategic realignment of interests in the leading telecom giant, Bharti Airtel, through a notable block deal.

Bharti Telecom, a venture between the Mittal family and Singtel, acquired a major share of 1.2 crore from the sale, boosting its stake in Airtel to 40.47% from 40.33%. This acquisition underscores the company's strategy to reinforce its control over Airtel while maintaining financial prudence.

The acquisition attracted a range of investors, including domestic mutual funds and international entities such as WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Goldman Sachs, and others. This move reflects strong confidence in Airtel's market potential and strategic positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)