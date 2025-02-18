Left Menu

Lebanon's Path to Economic Revival: Negotiating with the IMF and Implementing Reforms

Lebanon's newly formed government aims to negotiate a new program with the IMF to address the country’s financial crisis and public debt. An economic revival is planned through banking sector restructuring. Political dynamics are shifting, emphasizing a neutral foreign policy and security strategy amid regional changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:42 IST
Lebanon's Path to Economic Revival: Negotiating with the IMF and Implementing Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's newly formed government is set to initiate discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a fresh program aimed at combating the nation's financial turmoil and debt burden, according to a cabinet-approved policy statement reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The Lebanese financial system's collapse in 2019 has left the country in a state of economic crisis. Amid these conditions, a planned economic resurgence involves restructuring the banking sector, following an unfinished reform deal with the IMF.

Minister of Finance Yassine Jaber, confirmed that an IMF mission will visit Lebanon in March as the government pushes forward with necessary reforms. Reflecting shifting political tides, the policy now distances Lebanon from regional conflicts, while exploring energy and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025