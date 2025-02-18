Lebanon's Path to Economic Revival: Negotiating with the IMF and Implementing Reforms

Lebanon's newly formed government is set to initiate discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a fresh program aimed at combating the nation's financial turmoil and debt burden, according to a cabinet-approved policy statement reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The Lebanese financial system's collapse in 2019 has left the country in a state of economic crisis. Amid these conditions, a planned economic resurgence involves restructuring the banking sector, following an unfinished reform deal with the IMF.

Minister of Finance Yassine Jaber, confirmed that an IMF mission will visit Lebanon in March as the government pushes forward with necessary reforms. Reflecting shifting political tides, the policy now distances Lebanon from regional conflicts, while exploring energy and technological advancements.

