Farmers Demand Fair MSP Amidst Economic Pressures

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) urged for the C2+50% formula as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission to determine MSP. Disparities between A2+FL+50% and C2+50% MSPs were highlighted, alongside calls for policy change and reduced input costs amidst corporate dominance in agricultural markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:03 IST
Farmers Demand Fair MSP Amidst Economic Pressures
The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a farmers' collective, has reiterated its demand for a minimum support price (MSP) formula based on the C2+50% standard during a meeting with the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) on Tuesday.

The AIKS pointed out that the current A2+FL+50% formula falls short, citing a difference of Rs 712 per quintal for paddy and Rs 1,555 per quintal for soybean compared to the C2+50% estimate. This disparity symbolizes significant financial loss for farmers, leading to widespread protests.

With mounting input costs exacerbated by corporate control and policy decisions like the withdrawal of fertiliser subsidies, the AIKS is calling for significant public investment in agriculture and the removal of GST on agricultural inputs. The farmers' association also insists on maintaining the APMC system to protect farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

