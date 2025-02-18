Farmers Demand Fair MSP Amidst Economic Pressures

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a farmers' collective, has reiterated its demand for a minimum support price (MSP) formula based on the C2+50% standard during a meeting with the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) on Tuesday.

The AIKS pointed out that the current A2+FL+50% formula falls short, citing a difference of Rs 712 per quintal for paddy and Rs 1,555 per quintal for soybean compared to the C2+50% estimate. This disparity symbolizes significant financial loss for farmers, leading to widespread protests.

With mounting input costs exacerbated by corporate control and policy decisions like the withdrawal of fertiliser subsidies, the AIKS is calling for significant public investment in agriculture and the removal of GST on agricultural inputs. The farmers' association also insists on maintaining the APMC system to protect farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)