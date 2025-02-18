Left Menu

KIIT Official Apologizes Amid Rising Tensions Over Nepal Remarks and Student Death

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) faced backlash after Jayanti Nath's comments about Nepal's GDP went viral, leading to her apology. Protests erupted in Kathmandu and at KIIT following the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal, demanding justice and highlighting concerns over Nepali students' safety in India.

18-02-2025
Jayanti Nath, Additional Director, Girls' Hostel & Student Affairs Member-ARC at KIIT (Photo/KIIT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) witnessed significant unrest after a video of Jayanti Nath making comments on Nepal's GDP stirred controversy. Nath, the Additional Director of Girls' Hostel and Member of the Student Affairs Committee, issued an apology following the social media upheaval and accusations of insensitivity.

In her apology, Nath clarified that her comments arose in a heated moment during a student protest, where Nepal and India were discussed. She expressed regret if her words inadvertently offended anyone, reiterating that they do not represent KIIT's stance. Nath emphasized the remarks were made in defense against accusations of corruption and poverty aimed at India.

The incident coincides with growing tensions after Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal was found dead at KIIT, sparking protests both in Nepal and at the institute. Various student groups demanded a thorough investigation into Lamsal's death and assured safety for Nepali students in India. Protests emerged near the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, advocating for justice and compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

