Samba Police Recover Ammunition and Explosives in Chilla Danga Forest

In a significant crackdown, Samba Police recovered ammunition and explosives from the Chilla Danga forest. Acting on credible intelligence about a potential terrorist hideout, the police unearthed live rounds and explosive materials. In parallel, the Indian Army and J&K Police seized weapons in Kupwara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:48 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic operation on Tuesday, Samba Police announced the recovery of ammunition and explosive substances from Chilla Danga forest, under Police Station Samba's jurisdiction. The discovery came following credible intelligence that indicated a terrorist hideout in the area.

Upon receiving this information, police personnel initiated a comprehensive search operation. This meticulous pursuit led to the recovery of 29 live rounds, one AK Rifle magazine, and explosive powder hidden in a tree cavity and rock crevice. Consequently, a case under the Indian Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act has been lodged at Police Station Samba, with further investigations ongoing.

Separately, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed weapons and ammunition in Bandi Mohalla, Kupwara district. The operation, sparked by specific intelligence inputs, began on February 14, 2025, and remains active, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb militant activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

