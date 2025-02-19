Rajasthan Pays Tribute to Maratha Hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy

In a significant tribute, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde honored the legendary Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on his 395th birth anniversary with floral offerings at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan. An event dedicated to the historic leader is scheduled for the Birla Auditorium, highlighting the Maratha community's contributions in organizing this momentous occasion.

Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the importance of the day, noting that this is the first time Jaipur is commemorating Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. He called upon the citizens of Jaipur to remember and pay homage to the iconic figure who played a pivotal role in shaping Indian history. CM Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed gratitude to the Maratha community for their efforts in orchestrating the celebration.

Simultaneously, festivities erupted in Maharashtra's Nagpur, with celebrants taking to the streets with traditional dhols and flags to honor Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. Renowned for founding the Maratha Empire, Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated as one of India's greatest warriors, known for his strategic battles against the Mughals and his significant administrative reforms.

