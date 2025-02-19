Left Menu

HSBC Delays Net-Zero Target Amid Economic Changes

HSBC has postponed its net-zero carbon emissions target to 2050, citing economic challenges. Originally set for 2030, the bank cited limited influence over technological and policy changes as reasons. This move aligns HSBC with other banks like Goldman Sachs but raises concerns about its commitment to climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:02 IST
In a significant shift, HSBC has announced a delay in its net-zero carbon emissions target from 2030 to 2050. The decision comes amidst slow economic change, prompting fears among climate campaigners that financial commitments to reduce carbon footprints are dwindling.

The bank's revised goal now mirrors those of other major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and Barclays. Chief Sustainability Officer Julian Wentzel highlighted challenges clients face in transitioning, necessitating a "more measured approach" to the bank's policies on emissions.

Wentzel, newly appointed this month, said the bank needed to reformulate its targets due to difficulties in influencing technological developments and market demands. Critics argue that HSBC's revised target undermines global climate ambitions, especially as banks adjust their stances in light of changing political climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

