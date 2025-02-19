Left Menu

Union Minister Alleges Misconduct by Chandigarh Police at CM's Residence

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accuses Chandigarh Police of physical and verbal abuse during a visit to CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bittu calls for an investigation and action against DSP Uday Pal Singh's team after an incident involving blocked vehicles and alleged security breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:42 IST
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chandigarh, alleging that he suffered physical and verbal abuse by police officers. The incident reportedly occurred during his visit to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh.

According to Bittu's account, the situation escalated when his vehicle was obstructed by the police, leading him to feel his Z+ security status was compromised. In his complaint, Bittu describes how a team led by DSP Uday Pal Singh, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and three constables, engaged in what he termed a 'dangerous' confrontation.

Bittu's letter demands immediate action against the officers involved, urging for the registration of an FIR against DSP Uday Pal Singh and a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The altercation reportedly began as Bittu arrived at the Punjab Chief Minister's house on Wednesday and has since led to heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

