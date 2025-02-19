Union Minister Alleges Misconduct by Chandigarh Police at CM's Residence

Union Minister for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chandigarh, alleging that he suffered physical and verbal abuse by police officers. The incident reportedly occurred during his visit to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh.

According to Bittu's account, the situation escalated when his vehicle was obstructed by the police, leading him to feel his Z+ security status was compromised. In his complaint, Bittu describes how a team led by DSP Uday Pal Singh, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and three constables, engaged in what he termed a 'dangerous' confrontation.

Bittu's letter demands immediate action against the officers involved, urging for the registration of an FIR against DSP Uday Pal Singh and a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The altercation reportedly began as Bittu arrived at the Punjab Chief Minister's house on Wednesday and has since led to heightened tensions.

