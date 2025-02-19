Opposition Leader Slams Lokayukta's Handling of MUDA Scam Probe

In a fervent critique, R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, has lambasted the Lokayukta's investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. Ashoka, expressing his discontent through social media platform 'X', questioned the integrity of what he described as a skewed and ineffectual inquiry, one that he feared would not deliver justice.

He asserted that the probe was more an investigation by and for Siddaramaiah, accusing the administration of conflict of interest. Ashoka highlighted past declarations by Chief Ministers and ministers giving clean chits to the accused, including Siddaramaiah and his wife, before the probe began. The issue was compounded, he argued, by the Lokayukta police's late issuance of a closure report, which he dismissed as unsurprising.

Denouncing the investigation as a 'historic tragedy,' Ashoka condemned the Congress government, alleging deliberate subversion of justice. With a pointed remark towards Siddaramaiah, he warned of consequences due to evading a thorough investigation. Despite the Lokayukta police declaring the case 'not actionable,' Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant, vowed to contest the decision, criticizing the Lokayukta for protecting political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)