Stalin Accuses Centre of Neglect Amidst Glorious Sporting Achievements in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin made headlines by laying the foundation stone for a new Rs 3 crore Jallikattu stadium in Suriyur village, Trichy.

During the event, Stalin criticized the Union government for consistently neglecting Tamil Nadu, drawing attention to inadequate fund allocations that hinder the state's development.

Speaking at a Youth Welfare and Sports Development program in Chennai, he celebrated Tamil Nadu's remarkable performance at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, emphasizing the state's record-breaking incentives for athletes.

Despite these sporting achievements, Stalin expressed disappointment over the Union budget, which he claims overlooks Tamil Nadu's needs across various sectors, including disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)