Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Delhi's New CM, Promises Development and Safety

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking BJP's return to power in the capital after 27 years. Acknowledging support from voters and the party, Gupta aspires to spearhead development and ensure safety, particularly for women, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:14 IST
Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi, taking the helm in a significant political shift for the national capital. Gupta expressed her gratitude to the citizens and the party for entrusting her with such a crucial role, emphasizing the importance of faith and support in achieving this milestone.

Numerous BJP members, including MP Bansuri Swaraj, praised Gupta's elevation, emphasizing a new era of development under her leadership, alongside the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the significance of a woman leading Delhi, while expressing optimism about women's development in the administration.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, although historically an opponent, expressed hopes for Gupta's focus on women's safety in Delhi. Rekha Gupta's political journey, marked by grassroots activism and a quiet but determined leadership style, is set to impact Delhi's governance profoundly as the BJP returns after a long hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

