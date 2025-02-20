Left Menu

Historic Day for Delhi as Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a meeting with NDA Chief Ministers in the capital amid Rekha Gupta’s swearing-in as Delhi’s new Chief Minister. Accompanied by top BJP leaders, the ceremony celebrated Gupta’s grassroots political journey and marked a new era of leadership in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a key meeting with Chief Ministers from states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This meeting followed the swearing-in of Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, and her cabinet of ministers earlier in the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the initial high-profile arrivals at the Imperial Hotel, the venue for this significant gathering. BJP National President JP Nadda and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were also in attendance. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi extended his congratulations to Rekha Gupta, commending her rise to the Chief Ministership from grassroots politics.

On social media platform X, PM Modi praised Gupta's political journey and expressed confidence in her leadership, emphasizing her deep roots from campus politics to municipal administration and legislative roles. He wished her a successful tenure, ensuring Delhi's continued development.

Rekha Gupta took office as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister during a ceremony at Ramlila Ground, where six other BJP leaders were also appointed as ministers. These include Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present at this pivotal event. Several prominent leaders, such as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, were also in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

