Yamuna's Clean-Up Call: New Delhi Govt Urged to Act, CAG Report Awaited

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has urged the newly elected Delhi government to present the CAG report and prioritize cleaning the Yamuna river. Highlighting past corruption allegations, she criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP promises a rejuvenated Yamuna as part of their agenda amid recent legislative changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:21 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal called upon the newly elected Delhi government to expedite the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report and address the cleaning of the Yamuna river. Maliwal accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the principles of his anti-corruption campaign, describing his actions as "shameful."

Maliwal condemned Kejriwal's failure to present CAG reports from 2016 in the Vidhan Sabha, urging the government to disclose findings and ensure accountability. She emphasized the importance of cleaning the heavily polluted Yamuna river, which she claims has deteriorated over the last decade, and appealed for swift corrective measures.

The BJP, now leading the legislative assembly with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's swearing-in, has vowed to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Recently appointed Delhi minister Pankaj Kumar Singh promised that the council of ministers would inspect the river. Prime Minister Modi previously assured that the CAG report, revealing Rs 2,026 crore in revenue losses due to policy irregularities, will be presented soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

