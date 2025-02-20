Russia Unfazed by EU Aluminium Ban

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov dismissed concerns over the European Union's ban on primary aluminium imports from Russia, according to the state TASS news agency. Alikhanov highlighted that Russia has already been decreasing its aluminium exports to Europe.

This development comes as the EU envoys approved a 16th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday, with the formal adoption by foreign ministers expected by Monday. The sanctions are in response to ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

Alikhanov expressed confidence that the ban would not significantly impact Russian aluminium trade, as Moscow plans to seek alternative markets for its exports, further indicating a shift in economic strategy in light of the sanctions.

