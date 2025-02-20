Left Menu

Russia Unfazed by EU Aluminium Ban

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov dismissed the potential impact of the EU's ban on Russian aluminium imports, noting Moscow has already been reducing supplies to Europe, according to TASS news agency. The EU's decision is part of its 16th sanctions package over Ukraine, expected to be formalized soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:17 IST
Russia Unfazed by EU Aluminium Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov dismissed concerns over the European Union's ban on primary aluminium imports from Russia, according to the state TASS news agency. Alikhanov highlighted that Russia has already been decreasing its aluminium exports to Europe.

This development comes as the EU envoys approved a 16th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday, with the formal adoption by foreign ministers expected by Monday. The sanctions are in response to ongoing tensions over Ukraine.

Alikhanov expressed confidence that the ban would not significantly impact Russian aluminium trade, as Moscow plans to seek alternative markets for its exports, further indicating a shift in economic strategy in light of the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025