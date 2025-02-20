Rekha Gupta Takes Oath: Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Yamuna Revival
Rekha Gupta, Delhi's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, attended an evening aarti by the Yamuna river after a grand oath-taking ceremony. The BJP prioritizes cleaning the polluted river, highlighted during the Delhi Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi assured the presentation of CAG report on the Yamuna in the new assembly session.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political event in Delhi, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. The grand ceremony on Thursday saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. Following her oath, Gupta participated in the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna river.
The newly inducted Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, took the oath alongside notable cabinet members, including Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood. The event underscores BJP's emphasis on addressing vital issues outlined in their manifesto, such as reducing pollution and reviving the Yamuna, a focal point in recent elections.
The BJP, having claimed 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, has reiterated its commitment to environmental issues. Efforts to clean the Yamuna are underway with measures like deploying trash skimmers. Prime Minister Modi promised to present the Comptroller and Auditor General's report in the first session of the new assembly, highlighting accountability and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh.
Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, govt is committed to wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US will give further impetus and direction to bilateral relationship: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PM Narendra Modi to pay working visit to the US from Feb 12-13, meet President Donald Trump: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Narendra Modi Honors Veer Savarkar in France: A Journey Through History and Diplomacy