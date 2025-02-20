Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Takes Oath: Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Yamuna Revival

Rekha Gupta, Delhi's newly sworn-in Chief Minister, attended an evening aarti by the Yamuna river after a grand oath-taking ceremony. The BJP prioritizes cleaning the polluted river, highlighted during the Delhi Assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi assured the presentation of CAG report on the Yamuna in the new assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST
Rekha Gupta Takes Oath: Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Yamuna Revival
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with her cabinet participates in Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event in Delhi, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. The grand ceremony on Thursday saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. Following her oath, Gupta participated in the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna river.

The newly inducted Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, took the oath alongside notable cabinet members, including Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood. The event underscores BJP's emphasis on addressing vital issues outlined in their manifesto, such as reducing pollution and reviving the Yamuna, a focal point in recent elections.

The BJP, having claimed 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, has reiterated its commitment to environmental issues. Efforts to clean the Yamuna are underway with measures like deploying trash skimmers. Prime Minister Modi promised to present the Comptroller and Auditor General's report in the first session of the new assembly, highlighting accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025