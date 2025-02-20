Rekha Gupta Takes Oath: Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Yamuna Revival

In a significant political event in Delhi, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan. The grand ceremony on Thursday saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. Following her oath, Gupta participated in the evening aarti on the banks of the Yamuna river.

The newly inducted Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, took the oath alongside notable cabinet members, including Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood. The event underscores BJP's emphasis on addressing vital issues outlined in their manifesto, such as reducing pollution and reviving the Yamuna, a focal point in recent elections.

The BJP, having claimed 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, has reiterated its commitment to environmental issues. Efforts to clean the Yamuna are underway with measures like deploying trash skimmers. Prime Minister Modi promised to present the Comptroller and Auditor General's report in the first session of the new assembly, highlighting accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)