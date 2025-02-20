Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Historic Appointment as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan, with key figures like PM Modi and NDA leaders present. Her appointment marks a new era for the capital, as BJP leaders express optimism for progress under her leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:14 IST
Rekha Gupta's Historic Appointment as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta has officially taken office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a significant moment in the capital's political landscape. The historic oath-taking ceremony took place at Ramlila Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an array of prominent NDA leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya conveyed his optimism, stating that under Gupta's leadership, Delhi is poised to embark on a path of progress. Highlighting BJP's strategic discussions, Maurya referenced their luncheon meeting with PM Modi, touching on the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Gupta's ascent to the leadership role is celebrated as a milestone, especially noted by UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, who praised BJP's efforts in bringing about change. Gupta, the fourth woman to hold this office, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Delhi's citizens and BJP for their unwavering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025