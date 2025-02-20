Rekha Gupta's Historic Appointment as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi at Ramlila Maidan, with key figures like PM Modi and NDA leaders present. Her appointment marks a new era for the capital, as BJP leaders express optimism for progress under her leadership.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta has officially taken office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a significant moment in the capital's political landscape. The historic oath-taking ceremony took place at Ramlila Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an array of prominent NDA leaders.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya conveyed his optimism, stating that under Gupta's leadership, Delhi is poised to embark on a path of progress. Highlighting BJP's strategic discussions, Maurya referenced their luncheon meeting with PM Modi, touching on the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Gupta's ascent to the leadership role is celebrated as a milestone, especially noted by UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, who praised BJP's efforts in bringing about change. Gupta, the fourth woman to hold this office, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Delhi's citizens and BJP for their unwavering support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Milkipur Bypoll: A Key Showdown Between SP and BJP
Delhi Votes Underway: AAP, BJP, Congress in High-Stakes Battle
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle
Delhi Votes for Change: BJP Eyes Victory Amid AAP Criticism
Former Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, BJP leader Kausar Jahan cast votes, urge Delhi to participate