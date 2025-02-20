Rekha Gupta's Historic Appointment as Delhi's Ninth Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta has officially taken office as the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a significant moment in the capital's political landscape. The historic oath-taking ceremony took place at Ramlila Maidan, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an array of prominent NDA leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya conveyed his optimism, stating that under Gupta's leadership, Delhi is poised to embark on a path of progress. Highlighting BJP's strategic discussions, Maurya referenced their luncheon meeting with PM Modi, touching on the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Gupta's ascent to the leadership role is celebrated as a milestone, especially noted by UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, who praised BJP's efforts in bringing about change. Gupta, the fourth woman to hold this office, expressed her heartfelt thanks to Delhi's citizens and BJP for their unwavering support.

(With inputs from agencies.)