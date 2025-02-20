Rekha Gupta Ushers New Era as Delhi CM Amid BJP's Historic Win
Rekha Gupta, BJP's Shalimar Bagh MLA, becomes Delhi's fourth woman CM after a 27-year wait. Punjab Congress head Amarinder Singh Warring challenges her to fulfill promises. Prominent leaders attended her swearing-in, marking a historic BJP triumph over AAP, ending Kejriwal's 11-year rule.
- Country:
- India
Rekha Gupta's rise as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a significant political shift. After a prolonged 27-year gap, the BJP reclaimed power, witnessing a swell of excitement and a host of prominent political figures attending her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key NDA leaders were present.
Pujab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, promptly issued a challenge to Gupta, pressing the newly empowered BJP government to deliver on its electoral promises to Delhi's citizens without excuses. With BJP's majority in both state leadership and the governor's office, expectations are set high for governance outcomes.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections saw BJP achieving a sweeping victory, securing 48 of 70 seats and ending Arvind Kejriwal's 11-year AAP administration. Rekha Gupta, elected as the BJP Delhi legislative party leader, defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by a significant margin, emphasizing a powerful mandate for change in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: High-Stakes Battle Unfolds for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP
Delhi polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal loses to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes from New Delhi seat, says EC.
Delhi poll results nothing more than referendum on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Congress.
We will play role of constructive opposition but will also be available to people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP's Parvesh Verma claims victory over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat, gives credit to PM Modi and people of Delhi.