Rekha Gupta Ushers New Era as Delhi CM Amid BJP's Historic Win

Rekha Gupta's rise as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a significant political shift. After a prolonged 27-year gap, the BJP reclaimed power, witnessing a swell of excitement and a host of prominent political figures attending her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key NDA leaders were present.

Pujab Pradesh Congress Committee President, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, promptly issued a challenge to Gupta, pressing the newly empowered BJP government to deliver on its electoral promises to Delhi's citizens without excuses. With BJP's majority in both state leadership and the governor's office, expectations are set high for governance outcomes.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly elections saw BJP achieving a sweeping victory, securing 48 of 70 seats and ending Arvind Kejriwal's 11-year AAP administration. Rekha Gupta, elected as the BJP Delhi legislative party leader, defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by a significant margin, emphasizing a powerful mandate for change in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)