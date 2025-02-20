Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prioritizes Yamuna Cleanup Amidst New Leadership

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha extends wishes to Delhi's new CM Rekha Gupta and emphasizes fulfillment of promises. Gupta prioritizes Yamuna cleanup in collaboration with BJP leaders. After taking office, Gupta and her cabinet commit to using necessary resources for a cleaner river, following BJP's triumph in assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:02 IST
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha conveyed his congratulations to Delhi's new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta. In an interview with ANI, Jha emphasized the need for Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet to deliver on promises at the ground level.

Jha stated, 'Best wishes to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The commitments made by Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet should be realized effectively. Positive initiatives should persist without disruption, and vendetta politics should come to an end.' In parallel, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that cleaning the Yamuna River will be a priority for the Delhi government.

Accompanied by the newly appointed cabinet ministers and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva at Vasudev Ghat, Gupta reiterated her dedication to enhancing the Yamuna River. She affirmed, 'During Maa Yamuna's aarti, we renewed our pledge to purify the river using every necessary resource available.' Sachdeva and Minister Parvesh Verma echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the BJP's commitment towards a cleaner Yamuna River.

The day also saw the swearing-in of Gupta alongside Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Singh, administered by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. Following BJP's decisive victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, cleanup efforts for the Yamuna commenced earlier, deploying trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles from February 16. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

