Left Menu

Juvenile Apprehended in Train Vandalism: 73 Windows Damaged on Swatantrata Senani Express

A juvenile has been arrested for vandalizing 73 glass windows of the Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani Railway Station. The Railway Protection Force launched an investigation, leading to the juvenile's arrest. Efforts to identify other culprits continue as the RPF vows to safeguard railway property and passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:11 IST
Juvenile Apprehended in Train Vandalism: 73 Windows Damaged on Swatantrata Senani Express
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile has been apprehended in relation to the vandalism incident involving 73 glass windows on Train Number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar, the Ministry of Railways announced. Investigations led by a special team have pinpointed the accused through sources and technical evidence.

The incident, perpetrated by unruly passengers, resulted in widespread panic among travelers. Exploiting the lack of official oversight at the station, the vandals fled after causing significant damage.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Central Railway reacted swiftly by filing a case under various sections of the Railways Act. The RPF is working diligently to uncover additional culprits linked to this and other acts of vandalism, emphasizing the illegality of damaging national railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025