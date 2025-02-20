Juvenile Apprehended in Train Vandalism: 73 Windows Damaged on Swatantrata Senani Express

A juvenile has been apprehended in relation to the vandalism incident involving 73 glass windows on Train Number 12561 Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani Railway Station in Bihar, the Ministry of Railways announced. Investigations led by a special team have pinpointed the accused through sources and technical evidence.

The incident, perpetrated by unruly passengers, resulted in widespread panic among travelers. Exploiting the lack of official oversight at the station, the vandals fled after causing significant damage.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Central Railway reacted swiftly by filing a case under various sections of the Railways Act. The RPF is working diligently to uncover additional culprits linked to this and other acts of vandalism, emphasizing the illegality of damaging national railway property.

(With inputs from agencies.)