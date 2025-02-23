Left Menu

Nationwide Strike: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has announced a nationwide strike on June 26, protesting against the privatization of the power sector. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers will organize rallies and conferences across the country to galvanize support against ongoing privatization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:14 IST
Nationwide Strike: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has declared a nationwide strike, set for June 26, to protest the privatization of the power sector. This move comes as part of efforts by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) to combat the privatization trend.

Scheduled events include large-scale conferences in every province during April and May, aimed at drumming up support for the strike. Additionally, the NCCOEEE plans to organize four significant rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of this protest initiative.

In a strongly worded resolution, the NCCOEEE General Assembly criticized the privatization of Chandigarh's profitable power department, labeling it 'extremely objectionable.' The Assembly also highlighted concerns over extensive privatization in the transmission sector under the guise of competitive bidding and asset monetization, warning that consumers are ultimately burdened with higher electricity prices due to these privatization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025