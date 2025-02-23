Nationwide Strike: Power Engineers Unite Against Privatization

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has declared a nationwide strike, set for June 26, to protest the privatization of the power sector. This move comes as part of efforts by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) to combat the privatization trend.

Scheduled events include large-scale conferences in every province during April and May, aimed at drumming up support for the strike. Additionally, the NCCOEEE plans to organize four significant rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of this protest initiative.

In a strongly worded resolution, the NCCOEEE General Assembly criticized the privatization of Chandigarh's profitable power department, labeling it 'extremely objectionable.' The Assembly also highlighted concerns over extensive privatization in the transmission sector under the guise of competitive bidding and asset monetization, warning that consumers are ultimately burdened with higher electricity prices due to these privatization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)