Mikaela Shiffrin's Historic 100th Alpine World Cup Win

Mikaela Shiffrin has etched her name in skiing history by clinching her 100th Alpine World Cup win, achieving the milestone in the Italian resort of Sestriere.

Shiffrin emerged victorious in the slalom event, narrowly defeating Croatian competitor Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61 seconds. This victory sets her apart as the only skier, regardless of gender, to reach a century of World Cup race wins.

With each race, Shiffrin continues to solidify her status as not just a champion but a legendary figure in the sports world, inspiring a new generation of skiers across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)