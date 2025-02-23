Mikaela Shiffrin's Historic 100th Alpine World Cup Win
Mikaela Shiffrin secured her record-breaking 100th Alpine skiing World Cup victory at the Sestriere slalom, beating Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61 seconds. She is the first skier to achieve triple digits in race victories, cementing her place as a legend in the sport.
Mikaela Shiffrin has etched her name in skiing history by clinching her 100th Alpine World Cup win, achieving the milestone in the Italian resort of Sestriere.
Shiffrin emerged victorious in the slalom event, narrowly defeating Croatian competitor Zrinka Ljutic by 0.61 seconds. This victory sets her apart as the only skier, regardless of gender, to reach a century of World Cup race wins.
With each race, Shiffrin continues to solidify her status as not just a champion but a legendary figure in the sports world, inspiring a new generation of skiers across the globe.
