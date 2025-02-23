Left Menu

CVC Sells Major Stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises to KKR

Private equity firm CVC has agreed to sell its 54% stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises to KKR for up to USD 400 million. Following the transaction, HCG's founder, BS Ajai Kumar, will become a non-executive chairman, enhancing clinical, academic, and research and development efforts.

  • India

Private equity giant CVC has announced a significant transaction, selling a 54% stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) to global investment powerhouse KKR. This landmark deal, valued at up to USD 400 million, underscores the dynamic shifts in the healthcare sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, CVC Asia V will offload its majority share to KKR-managed funds at Rs 445 per share. This strategic move highlights the growing interest of leading investment firms in the healthcare domain, an area witnessing robust growth.

Post-transaction, HCG's founder, BS Ajai Kumar, is set to assume the role of non-executive chairman, channeling his focus towards bolstering the company's clinical, academic, and research capabilities. This leadership transition signals a new phase of growth and excellence for the organization.

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

