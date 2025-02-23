Left Menu

Germany's CDU Sets Bold Agenda: Economy, Finance, and Border Control in Focus

Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian CSU sister party emerged victorious in the recent elections. They are poised to lead the next coalition government, focusing on economy, finance reform, and stricter migration and border controls, aiming to boost the nation's development and security.

The CDU aims to invigorate Germany's economy by reducing red tape, lowering electricity taxes, and expanding renewable energy research. Acknowledging the digital era, the party plans to support startups through a 'Startup Protection Zone' and enhance digital infrastructure. However, parties opposing the CDU criticize the lack of clarity on funding these initiatives.

The CDU aims to invigorate Germany's economy by reducing red tape, lowering electricity taxes, and expanding renewable energy research. Acknowledging the digital era, the party plans to support startups through a 'Startup Protection Zone' and enhance digital infrastructure. However, parties opposing the CDU criticize the lack of clarity on funding these initiatives.

Border control measures include accelerating asylum processes and imposing stricter controls. The CDU supports stronger law enforcement measures and aims to bolster Germany's security apparatus. On the financial front, they propose reducing corporate taxes and maintaining the debt brake while expanding foreign skilled worker programs through a digital 'Work-and-Stay Agency.'

