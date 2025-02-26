Left Menu

Rainwater Harvesting Transforms Agriculture in West Bengal's Saline Lands

In the Pathar Pratima block of West Bengal, self-help groups are using rainwater harvesting to counteract groundwater salinity and improve crop yields. Supported by the NGO 'Water for People,' these initiatives have increased agricultural profitability and sustainability, empowering women in the community through innovative farming techniques.

Updated: 26-02-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the saline lands of the Sundarbans delta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, self-help groups are turning to rainwater harvesting to revitalize their agricultural practices. In Pathar Pratima block, crop cultivation is rising thanks to this innovative approach, facilitated by non-government organization Water for People.

Under the program, women like Shefali Bera and Kabita Maity are converting single-crop lands to multi-crop areas through rainwater stored in newly dug ponds. This method battles excessive soil salinity by replacing saline groundwater, driving agricultural growth and offering additional income streams through vegetable and fish farming.

This 'Ridge and Furrow' model, bolstered by community investment and NGO support, promises improved water retention and sustainable farming. The project's success illustrates the resilience and entrepreneurship of women-led SHGs, who are spearheading change in five blocks, including Patharpratima and Gosaba, transforming a once-struggling local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

