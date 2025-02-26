Karnataka's Water Disputes: Deputy CM Seeks Central Stand on Mekedatu Project

In a significant development, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged the Centre to clarify its stance on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River, a proposal contentious for neighboring Tamil Nadu.

During a meeting in Delhi with Union Minister C R Patil, Shivakumar emphasized Karnataka's pressing need for the project, which promises 4.75 TMC of drinking water to Bengaluru while generating 400 MW of power. Despite the benefits, Tamil Nadu opposes the venture fearing it would harm its water supply.

Alongside Mekedatu, the Deputy CM discussed other vital water resource issues, including challenges posed by the Pennar River and the Kalasa-Banduri Canal Project. Shivakumar stressed the urgency of securing approvals for these projects, hoping to accelerate the state's irrigation initiatives.

