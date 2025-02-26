President Murmu Advocates Women's Empowerment and Spiritual Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu attended a Mass Wedding ceremony organized by the Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat. In her address, she emphasized the nation's transition from women-development to women-led development, urging collective efforts to empower daughters and sisters.

President Murmu called on the public to prioritize women's education, health, and safety, asserting that even small efforts could lead to substantial empowerment. She encouraged women to pursue continuous education and self-reliance, linking these values to the teachings of historical saints who fought against social evils and discrimination.

The President highlighted the contributions of spiritual figures like Guru Nanak and Sant Kabir Das in inspiring societal righteousness and envisioned contemporary spiritual leaders as pivotal in fostering a self-reliant and harmonious India. Earlier, she extended her Mahashivratri greetings, expressing hopes for divine blessings and the nation's ongoing progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)